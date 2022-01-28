x

January 28, 2022

Greece Confirms 22,362 New COVID Cases on Friday, 107 Deaths

January 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 22,362 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 84 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,890,296 infections (daily change: +1.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 425 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,220 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 107 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,195. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 605 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 83.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 483 (79.83 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 122 (20.17 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,015 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 472 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +13.73 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 449.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

