Greece Confirms 20,409 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 20,409 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 50 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,612,869 infections (daily change: +1.3 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 621 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,336 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 80 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,732. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 664 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 79.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 554 (83.43 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 110 (16.57 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,863 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 587 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -10.24 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 577.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).