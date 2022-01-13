x

January 13, 2022

Greece Confirms 20,409 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Deaths

January 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 20,409 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 50 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,612,869 infections (daily change: +1.3 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 621 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,336 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 80 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,732. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 664 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 79.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 554 (83.43 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 110 (16.57 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,863 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 587 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -10.24 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 577.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

ATHENS - A decade after joining a flock of other companies in fleeing Greece during a brutal economic and austerity crisis, French retail and food giant Carrefour is coming back with a different scheme.

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden’s appointee for US Ambassador to Greece, Greek-American businessman, political fundraiser, and philanthropist from New York George J Tsunis, testified in his confirmation hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 12.

LONDON - Shifting its position and putting more pressure on the British Museum and the the United Kingdom government, The Times of London called for the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles to Greece.

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan of Rethymno and Avlopotamou was elected on Tuesday January 11, 2022 Archbishop of Crete by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate presided by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

US Mint Begins Shipping Quarters Honoring Maya Angelou

WASHINGTON — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

