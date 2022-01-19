x

January 19, 2022

Greece Confirms 20,107 New COVID Cases, 88 Deaths

January 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 20,107 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 53 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,723,496 infections (daily change: +1.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 430 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,332 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 88 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,285. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 683 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 557 (81.55 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 126 (18.45 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,931 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 553 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +16.42 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 537.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

