January 14, 2022

Greece Confirms 19,772 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths

January 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,772 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 65 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,632,641 infections (daily change: +1.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 577 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,326 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 72 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,809. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 679 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 79.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 565 (83.21 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 114 (16.79 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,884 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 560 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -4.6 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 570.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

The National Herald

