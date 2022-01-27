x

January 27, 2022

Greece Confirms 19,712 new Coronavirus Cases, 112 Deaths

January 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,712 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 70 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,867,935 infections (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 380 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,113 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 112 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,083. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 633 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 83.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 504 (79.62 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 129 (20.38 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,004 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 415 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +5.06 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 449.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Greece Relaxes Some COVID Restrictions on Restaurants, Bars

ATHENS - The government will allow some relaxation of measures for the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Thursday, including the use of music in food and entertainment centers and longer opening hours at these.

Rifle, Replica Guns, Ammo Found after Athens Building Exploded
Three Days After Storm, Many Athens Streets  Still Snow-Covered

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of NY held its first meeting of 2022 and shared best wishes for the New Year with their annual cutting of the traditional vasilopita at Dionysos Taverna in Astoria on January 24.

BRONX, NY – In a festive atmosphere, the traditional cutting of the vasilopita was held by the Northern Chios Society of Pelineon Agia Markella in the community hall of Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx on January 23.

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Democrats Eye Supreme Court Pick to Revive 2022 Prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

