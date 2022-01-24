x

Greece Confirms 19,075 New COVID Cases, 111 Deaths

January 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,075 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 62 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,812,384 infections (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 416 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,079 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 111 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,748. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 655 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 82.0 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 520 (79.39 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 135 (20.61 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,980 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 465 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +9.93 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 490.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

