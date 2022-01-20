x

January 20, 2022

Greece Confirms 18,869 New Virus Cases, 81 Deaths

January 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 18,869 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 70 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,742,363 infections (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 446 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,489 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 81 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,366. Of these, 95 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 688 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 80.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 558 (81.1 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 130 (18.9 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,945 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 506 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -8.5 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 526.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

