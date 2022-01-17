x

January 17, 2022

Greece Confirms 18,834 New COVID Cases, 101 deaths

January 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΩΡΕΑΝ RAPID TEST ΑΠΟ ΚΛΙΜΑΚΙΟ ΤΟΥ ΕΟΔΥ ΣΤΟΝ ΔΗΜΟ ΔΙΟΝΥΣΟΥ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 18,834 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 45 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,679,705 infections (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 473 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,148 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 101 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,087. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 672 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 79.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 549 (81.7 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 123 (18.3 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,904 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 472 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -16.16 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 555.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

