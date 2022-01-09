x

Greece Confirms 18,592 New Coronavirus Cases, 66 Deaths; 642 on Ventilators

January 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece Vaccination
A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeaste Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 18,592 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 97 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,507,616 infections (daily change: +1.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 588 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,767 to other confirmed cases.
There are also 66 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,910. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 626 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 545 (84.89 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 97 (15.11 pct) are fully vaccinated.
Another 3,822 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 632 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +21.07 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 556.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 110 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

Chicago Νixes School for 3rd Day as Virus, Union Sebate Rage

CHICAGO — Leaders of the nation's third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day as heated negotiations continued with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures.

