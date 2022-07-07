x

July 7, 2022

Greece Confirms 18,297 New Virus Cases on Thursday, 28 Deaths

July 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 18,297 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,792,674 (daily change: +0.5 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 3,812 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 195,075 (4.9 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 28 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,400. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 98 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 72 years and 91.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 38 (38.78 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 60 (61.22 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,741 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 333 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +18.09 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 296.

The median age of new infections is 37 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

