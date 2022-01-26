x

January 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Society

Greece Confirms 17,960 New COVID Infections, 115 Deaths

January 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 17,960 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 66 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,848,223 infections (daily change: +1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 381 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,372 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 115 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,970. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 646 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 82.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 518 (80.19 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 128 (19.81 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,993 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 395 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -8.56 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 462.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Society
Vaccination Appointments Resume as Normal on Thursday

ATHENS - Vaccinations of adults and children over 12 years old will be conducted as normal on Thursday, the health ministry announced.

Society
Aegean Airlines Cancels 33 Flights on Wednesday
Society
Greek Schools to Remain Closed on Thursday

Top Stories

Society

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Politics

US Congress represenatives Gus Bilirakis of Florida and Nicole Malliotakis of New York – both Republicans – assailed President Joe Biden's administration for no longer supporting the EastMed pipeline project by Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

Associations

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, NY – In the presence of distinguished guests, the vasilopita was cut by the Federation of Greek American Educators in the community hall at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Washington Heights on January 23.

General News

Society

Video

Meet Methuselah, the Oldest Living Aquarium Fish

SAN FRANCISCO — Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings