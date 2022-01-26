Greece Confirms 17,960 New COVID Infections, 115 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 17,960 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 66 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,848,223 infections (daily change: +1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 381 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,372 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 115 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,970. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 646 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 82.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 518 (80.19 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 128 (19.81 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,993 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 395 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -8.56 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 462.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).