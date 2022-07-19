Greece Confirms 148,435 New Coronavirus Cases in July 11-17

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 148,435 new coronavirus cases in July 11-17, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 13,723 new coronavirus cases per 1 mln people during that week (weekly change: -1%). An 18% of the weekly new infections total were reinfections.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,210,771.

There are also 200 deaths from Covid-19 registered in that week, equivalent to 18 deaths per 1 mln people, bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 30,707.

A total of 115 patients were on ventilators in hospitals on July 17. Their median age is 71 years and 92.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over.

In addition, 2,540 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the same time (363 patients being the daily average during that week), while the average number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals over the same period was 2,097.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).