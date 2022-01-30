Greece Confirms 11,124 New COVID Cases, 97 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 11,124 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 63 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,920,992 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 436 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,662 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 97 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,372. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 571 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 451 (78.98 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 120 (21.02 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,034 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 490 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: + 14.75 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 442.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).