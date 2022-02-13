x

February 13, 2022

Greece Confirms 10,853 New COVID Infections, 72 Deaths

February 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 10,853 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 66 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,174,093 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 409 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,509 to other confirmed cases.

There were 72 deaths from Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 24,754. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 499 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years old and 84.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 382 (76.55 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 117 (23.45 pct) are fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,139 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 369 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: 3.07 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 406.

The median age of new infections is 35 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

