Greece Confirms 10,783 New COVID Cases, 95 Deaths

Society

A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 10,783 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 55 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,660,871 infections (daily change: +0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 506 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,146 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 95 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,984. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 680 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 79.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 554 (81.47 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 126 (18.53 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,899 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 563 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +2.18 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 564.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).