x

April 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Greece Denounces Life Jail Sentence for Turkish Philanthropist

April 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - In this April 29, 2015 file photo, Osman Kavala, a Turkish philanthropist businessman and human rights defender is photographed, in Istanbul. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this April 29, 2015 file photo, Osman Kavala, a Turkish philanthropist businessman and human rights defender is photographed, in Istanbul. (AP Photo, File)

ATHENS – Greece joined criticism of a life jail sentence given by a Turkish court to noted activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala critics said was done on trumped-up charges by the hard line government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Europe’s top court and several Western governments said it was politically-motivated but despite a number of similar cases, including jailing journalists by the dozens, the European Union hasn’t pulled the plug on Turkey’s hopes of joining the bloc.

In a Tweet – the preferred method of making announcements by governments who want to avoid questions from reporters – Greece called for Kavala’s immediate release, adding that the “decision stands in stark contrast with the international obligations Turkey has assumed.”

“Respect for rule of law, fundamental freedoms and human rights constitute a fundamental obligation for countries aspiring to join the European Union, including Turkey,” the ministry said but it was ignored and he will go to jail.

 

RELATED

Economy
Greece Raises €1.5 Bln with Reissue of Seven-Year Bond

ATHENS - The Greek state raised 1.

Society
Greece: 11,487 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 43 Deaths
Politics
Greece Files Demarche over Turkish F-16 Violations

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Up for Air Pericles Kanaris Performing Live at Symphony Space in NYC June 8

NEW YORK – Greek, New York-based composer and performer Pericles Kanaris returns to live performance for the first time after the pandemic with a powerful message in a concert on June 8, 7 PM, at the Peter Norton Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway in Manhattan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings