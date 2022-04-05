x

April 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Economy

Greece Completes Early Repayment of Bailout Loans to IMF

April 5, 2022
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, FILE)
IMF. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, FILE)

ATHENS — Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International Monetary Fund, two years ahead of schedule, the country’s finance minister said Monday.

Christos Staikouras hailed the payment as “a very positive development” that would mean significant savings in debt servicing costs.

“This closes a chapter that opened in May 2010, when Greece appealed to the fund for financial support,” Staikouras said.

Greece’s European Union bailout lenders gave the formal go-ahead last week for the early repayment of the outstanding loans worth 1.86 billion euros ($2 billion). Their approval was needed as the initial requirement was for early IMF repayments to be made in parallel with those made to European lenders.

Three successive bailouts totaling some 260 billion euros ($285 billion) between 2010 and 2018 prevented Greece from going bankrupt and exiting the shared euro currency. But successive Greek governments were forced to implement painful budget cuts and tax hikes that led to a surge in unemployment and poverty.

Despite exiting the bailout program in 2018, Greece remains under an enhanced surveillance program created by European lenders to monitor spending, an arrangement due to end later this year.

The EU bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, last week also approved the early Greek repayment of 2.65 billion euros ($2.91 billion) in loans made before the ESM was formally established.

 

RELATED

Society
Greek Coast Guard Arrests 2 from Sailboat in Distress with 70 Aboard

ATHENS — Greece’s coast guard said Tuesday two people have been arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling and endangering lives for steering a sailboat with a further 68 people on board that ran into trouble off the western coast of Greece last week.

Society
Wildfire Breaks Out on the Island of Rhodes
Politics
Mitsotakis: Early Repayment of IMF Marks “The End of an Era”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH’s Latest Report on the Heartbreaking Images from Kyiv, Ukraine

KYIV – The National Herald continues reporting from the front lines of the war, recording the heartbreaking scenes of the war in Irpin and Kyiv.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings