x

June 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Economy

Blaming Fuel Costs, Greek Ferry Companies Raise Ticket Prices Again

June 22, 2022
By The National Herald
A man sits on the dock at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Greece restarted Monday regular ferry services to the islands as the country accelerated efforts to salvage its tourism season. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE- A man sits on the dock at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, on Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – With inflation at a 28-year high in Greece and driving up the cost of fuel, ferry companies for the second time raised the price of tickets that were already high enough to keep many Greeks from being able to get to islands.

The ticket prices rose 5-10 percent after a 10-12 percent increase in April, raising the cost per passenger by as much as 22 percent in two months, prohibitive for many families who won’t be able to vacation in Greece.

Unnamed shipping industry officials told the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA the ferry companies costs have risen 70 percent and that the price of some fuel is now $1,246 a ton compared to $480 in 2021.

That means that a ship that uses Very Low Sulfur Oil on vessels without scrubbers will have to pay 41,250 euros ($43,41) for fuel alone on each route, from 15,840 euros ($16,671) in 2021, the executives said.

“We had said that 2022 would be the first year when we would return to normalcy, but then came the Russia-Ukrainian war, which has catapulted the energy costs of ships in the past few months,” a shipping market official told AMNA.

RELATED

Sciences
First Greek Car Approved and Certified by the Greek State

ATHENS – The first Greek car approved and certified by the Greek state is now a reality.

Society
Greece Confirms 10,528 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 9 Deaths
Society
Greece: Stranded on Tiny Island Near Lesbos, Migrant Mother Gives Birth

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Nobel Sold for Ukrainian Kids Shatters Record at $103.5M

NEW YORK — The Nobel Peace Prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees sold Monday night for $103.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings