Greece Closes On Picking Winning Bid for New Corvette Warships

FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Defense Ministry, warships take part in a military exercise in Eastern Mediterranean sea, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP, FILE)

ATHENS – Greece, which has been building an arsenal and foreign alliances against Turkish provocations, is set to decide who will win out in a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) contract to acquire three Corvette warships and option on a four.

“The final decision on the corvettes is imminent, both proposals are extremely positive for the Navy’s needs,” Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos told the newspaper To Vima about a process that saw keen bidding.

The site Breaking Defense said they are Italy’s Fincantieri, with its FCX30 design, currently used by Qatar as the Doha/Al Zubarah-class ship and France’s Naval Group and the Gowind, in use in Egypt as the El Fateh-class.

https://breakingdefense.com/2023/03/greece-counts-down-to-1-6-billion-corvette-competition-decision/

Fincantieri has already signed an agreement with Greece’s ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group, covering a Corvette manufacturing line and life-cycle support based at Elefsis Shipyards, the site said.

“We like to localize production as much as possible, we are accustomed to going far from home and sharing our knowhow and accustomed to interacting with SME’s and local shipyards,” said Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero in an interview with Breaking Defense earlier.

Hellenic Shipyards would support Naval Group’s offer by building Gowind vessels in Greece, it was said and the French shipbuilder has also said it will “ensure economic benefits in Greece of at least 30% of the program value,” in line with a “ramp up” of operations across the country, supported by Naval Group Hellas, a new Greek subsidiary.

The shipbuilder already holds strong ties with the Hellenic Navy after securing a contract in March 2022 for the construction and supply of three defense and intervention frigates (FDI HN), plus one optional hull, and has also submitted a bid with Thales and MBDA for the midlife upgrade of Hydra-class MEKO 200 designed frigates, the report added.

The overall designs and capabilities of the FCX30 and Gowind are considered to be “fairly similar,” Pat Bright, Senior Analyst at AMI International, a US Naval market intelligence agency told the site.

“The capabilities are relatively so closely matched,” he noted, but outlined that the Gowind offer “appears” to be valued at $433.9 million per hull and includes “an attractive financial proposal with long term deferred payments.” Naval Group did not publicly share per hull costs when releasing its final bid announcement.

French business newspaper La Tribune previously published cost estimates of Fincantieri’s bid. It said that the Italian offer of four FCX30 frigates amounted to “about 2 billion euros,” noting that the cost of the four ships of the Doha class sold to Qatar in 2017 totaled €3.2 billion, excluding weapons.

Breaking Defense said it couldn’t verify the figures but said if they are accurate that would indicate the original FCX30 offer appears to be cheaper than the Gowind price by approximately 66 million euros ($70.27 million) per hull.

“(If Naval Group wins) the first Gowind will be built in France with the three remaining hulls in Greece, but the way we understand the Fincantieri bid is that it is based on a two hulls plus one option, all built locally….that’s pretty significant in itself,” said Bright.

Folgiero said that Fincantieri sees the Greek competition as one that could potentially unlock other regional sales.

“Absolutely [selection of the FCX30 design by Greece would be] validation of our uniqueness that will open more and more doors,” added Folgiero. “Because again, everyone that is spending wants the best with respect to schedule and budget….I believe that it would be a very, very important point in the roadmap of this expansion of international business.”