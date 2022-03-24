x

March 24, 2022

Greece Checking Energy Firms for Gouging, Will Tax Windfall Profits

March 24, 2022
By The National Herald
ΣΤΑ ΥΨΗ Η ΤΙΜΗ ΤΗΣ ΒΕΝΖΙΝΗΣ (ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗΣ ΝΑΡΕΚΙΑΝ / EUROKINISSI)
Gas prices are displayed at a Shell filling station in Athens, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Anastasios Narekian)

ATHENS – While offering susidies to offset the soaring prices of energy and gasoline, Greece’s New Democracy government said it will check the books of energy companies and tax any who are gouging consumers and customers.

Prices are being driven up by the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on international markets and oil suppying countries and has seen gasoline hit as high as the equivalent of $8.52 a gallon in Greece, twice that in the United States.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Parliament that he instructed Greece’s power regulator RAE “to start analyzing the data of all energy companies, from last October until today, and based on the RAE report, the government will act.”

“One thing is for sure: wherever profits are found, companies will be called upon to contribute to tackling the losses suffered by citizens,” he added. “I won’t hesitate, our government will not hesitate …to legislate a one-off levy for any such profits,” he also said, reported Kathimerini

Asked by a main opposition SYRIZA lawmaker Sokratis Famellos when this will happen, Mitsotakis said that as soon as the government has the RAE report, but it wasn’t said if he indicated what the tax would be.

The government also is providing support for the cost of electricity,  a sector where prices had nearly doubled in a year even before the invasion rocked the world, creating shortages of commodities and higher costs even for food.

 

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Man of God Impresses at Box Office, Screenings Added March 28

NEW YORK – Man of God, the award-winning film about the inspirational story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek Orthodox saints — was a box office success on March 21, the first night of its two-night-only release, finishing in fourth position, on a per screen average, among the top-five highest grossing films in the U.

