Greece Celebrates World Tourism Day

Tourism

ATHENS – Greek tourism is on Tuesday celebrating World Tourism Day – which is held each year on September 27 – and actively participating in this great celebration, established in 1980 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the statutes in 1970 that led to its formation. The main objective of the celebration is to highlight the economic, social and political contribution of tourism to the well-being of the international community.

After two years of unprecedented crisis but also a strong recovery in 2022, the UNWTO is raising the issue of reflection and redesign of the tourism model this year, under the title: “Rethinking tourism”, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) said in a statement.

On the occasion of the celebration of World Tourism Day, the president of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, Angela Gerekou stated:

“Today Greece joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Tourism Day and to … ‘rethink/redefine’ the tourism strategy and growth priorities of Greek tourism. The time has come to plan our transition from a sustainable to a more regenerative and meaningful model of tourism that will strengthen the resilience of destinations and the viability of local communities,” she said.