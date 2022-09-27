x

September 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Tourism

Greece Celebrates World Tourism Day

September 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΤΟΥΡΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΣΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ (ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗΣ ΝΑΡΕΚΙΑΝ/EUROKINISSI)
Tourists leave the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Monday, June 6, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Anastsis Narekian)

ATHENS – Greek tourism is on Tuesday celebrating World Tourism Day – which is held each year on September 27 – and actively participating in this great celebration, established in 1980 by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the statutes in 1970 that led to its formation. The main objective of the celebration is to highlight the economic, social and political contribution of tourism to the well-being of the international community.

After two years of unprecedented crisis but also a strong recovery in 2022, the UNWTO is raising the issue of reflection and redesign of the tourism model this year, under the title: “Rethinking tourism”, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) said in a statement.

On the occasion of the celebration of World Tourism Day, the president of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, Angela Gerekou stated:

“Today Greece joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Tourism Day and to … ‘rethink/redefine’ the tourism strategy and growth priorities of Greek tourism. The time has come to plan our transition from a sustainable to a more regenerative and meaningful model of tourism that will strengthen the resilience of destinations and the viability of local communities,” she said.

RELATED

Tourism
Celestyal Taps Industry Specialists to Join Growing North American Team

ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced the appointment of Jon Grutzner as vice president, business development – North America, and Michelle Suker to the position of business development manager- southeastern, U.

Tourism
Think Greece Great in Summer? Try a Yacht in Autumn
Tourism
More Direct Flights, American Tourists Back, Pour into Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings