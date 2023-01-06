Greece Celebrates Epiphany with Traditional Rituals (Videos & Photos)

Pilgrims try to catch the cross after it was thrown by an Orthodox priest into the water, during an Epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, at a suburb in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. By tradition, a crucifix is cast into the waters of a lake or river, and it is believed that the person who retrieves it will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy through the year. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – Thousands of young men are plunging into rivers and lakes across Greece to retrieve crucifixes, in an old ritual marking the feast of Epiphany.
By tradition, a crucifix is cast into the waters of a lake or river, and it is believed that the person who retrieves it will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy through the year.
After the cross is fished out, the priest sprinkles believers with water using a bunch of basil.
Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.
While the Orthodox Christian churches in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania celebrate the feast on Jan. 6, Orthodox Churches in Russia, Ukraine and Serbia follow the Julian calendar, according to which Epiphany is celebrated on Jan. 19, as their Christmas falls on Jan. 7.
Some Western Christian churches celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany as Three Kings Day, which marks the visit of the Magi, or three wise men, to the baby Jesus, and closes out the Christmas season.
