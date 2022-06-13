x

June 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Tourism

Greece Can’t Fill 215,000 Open Jobs in Construction, Tourism, IT

June 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Chairs and tables are stored outside a closed traditional restaurant in Monastiraki, a district of Athens, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Chairs and tables are stored outside a closed traditional restaurant in Monastiraki, a district of Athens, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – More than 215,000 jobs in Greece – including 55,000 in tourism – are going begging with not enough workers to fill them or shunning low-paying back-breaking positions to find other work.

The New Democracy government is counting on tourism, which brings in 18-20 percent of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 191.41 billion euros ($200.3 billion) to fuel a recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health measures were eased to essentially being ended in a bid to bring in more foreign visitors as the season got off to an early start, showing signs of a big year with many Greeks, ironically, unable to afford domestic travel.

While there’s not enough staff such as cleaners and waiters and waitresses and chefs for hotels and bars and restaurants and taverns in tourist areas, the construction sector also can’t find workers as projects are returning, said Kathimerini.

At least 160,000 workers are needed for the construction and technical sectors – there’s not enough scientists and IT workers – the report said, employers frustrated they can’t fill jobs.

The tourism industy is so worried it asked the government to allow pensioners who are prohibited from working – as well as teachers off the ob in the summer – to be allowed to work in tourist jobs without penalty.

Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) head Giorgos Stasinos told the paper more than 10,000 additional engineers and more than 50,000 additional craftsmen are needed, while the number of extra working staff required exceeds 100,000 people.

“We have in front us a huge challenge, unique in history, volume and quantity – i.e. public and private projects that must be implemented in just a few years,” he said. “But the construction sector has lost a large part of its basic resources in the last few years: the people with knowledge, experience and skills required to implement all these projects.”

The Greek Tourism Confederation estimates that out of the 250,000 jobs Greek hotels require, more than 50,000 of all specialties remain vacant after earlier reports it was as high as 55,000.

Tourist businesses are offering higher salaries but it can’t offset the cost that workers would face while living on islands for the summer, and the government has to deal with the bad image of Mykonos with reports that visitors are being gouged and no attempt to stop it.

 

RELATED

Tourism
Greece Targets India for Tourists, Will Speed Visa Processing

ATHENS - Already welcoming tourists from China, Greece now is looking toward the world's second-most populous country – India, with 1.

Tourism
Greece Is the 5th Tourist Brand in the World
Tourism
Aegean Carried More than 1M Passengers at the Outset of the New Summer Season

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To Jerusalem – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

The heart of Christianity and Orthodoxy beats in Jerusalem every Easter! We have been blessed to bear witness in the troubled and holy land of the Middle East, where our Messiah was martyred, crucified, buried, rose from the dead, and ascended into heaven.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings