July 25, 2023

Politics

Greece, Bulgaria Talk Deal Bringing More Ukrainian Wheat Supplies

July 25, 2023
By The National Herald
Russia Ukraine War Grain Deal
FILE - Harvesters collect wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

ATHENS – Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said after meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that crucial Ukrainian grain supplies would be taken to Greece by rail.

The Bulgarian news site Mediapool, citing Denkov, said that Bulgarian trains would load Ukrainian grain at the Ukrainian-Romanian border and transport it to the Greek port of Alexandroupoli.

https://news.yahoo.com/media-greece-bulgaria-discuss-transit-162801965.html

But the site said it was uncertain whether that could be done as Bulgaria doesn’t have enough rail cars and has a shortage of locomotives and freight transporters, no explanation given for the contradiction, although Greece is developing rail lines of interest to Bulgaria, the report added.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17, ending a deal that allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products during the war.

Ukraine is one of the world’s leading grain producers and exporters and the agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, had helped stabilize food prices worldwide, noted Yahoo News.

The European Union promised to support Ukraine’s efforts to export its agricultural products via the so-called “solidarity lanes,” set up in May 2022 to assist in shipping out the crucial grain.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the so-called solidarity lanes have allowed the export of more than 45 million tons of grain, oilseed, and other products so far.

Croatia also offered its rail network and ports on the Adriatic Sea as an alternative route for Ukrainian grain and Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria asked the EU to prolong the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain products in those countries at least until the end of 2023.

In May, the European Commission instituted the ban on wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds to “alleviate logistical bottlenecks” related to these goods in the five countries. The ban was extended June 5 to expire by Sep. 15, said Yahoo.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Central European EU members would allow the transit of Ukrainian grain through their territory elsewhere now.

