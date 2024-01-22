x

January 22, 2024

Greece, Bulgaria Energy Deals Include Hydrogen, Renewable Sources

January 22, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Moving further toward greater use of greener energy sources, including sustainable and renewable supplies Bulgaria and Greece have agreed to work on  developing hydrogen technologies too.

The Ministry of Energy of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Greece on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that sets a framework for future collaboration for three years, said Renewables Now.

Other initiatives encompassed by the accord include increasing the transmission capacity of national electricity and gas distribution networks, building and expanding hydrogen transmission networks and bolstering cross-border capacity based on proven market demand.

The two countries will also work to build cross-border infrastructure for the real-time production, transmission and consumption of hydrogen and renewables, the report added.

Greece has been looking more toward wind and solar power while weaning off Russian supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiked market prices and led to returning to using coal-fired plants to generate electricity.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

