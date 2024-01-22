Greece, Bulgaria Energy Deals Include Hydrogen, Renewable Sources

Society

FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Moving further toward greater use of greener energy sources, including sustainable and renewable supplies Bulgaria and Greece have agreed to work on developing hydrogen technologies too.

The Ministry of Energy of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Greece on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that sets a framework for future collaboration for three years, said Renewables Now.

https://renewablesnow.com/news/bulgaria-greece-to-step-up-cooperation-in-hydrogen-renewables-846085/

Other initiatives encompassed by the accord include increasing the transmission capacity of national electricity and gas distribution networks, building and expanding hydrogen transmission networks and bolstering cross-border capacity based on proven market demand.

The two countries will also work to build cross-border infrastructure for the real-time production, transmission and consumption of hydrogen and renewables, the report added.

Greece has been looking more toward wind and solar power while weaning off Russian supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiked market prices and led to returning to using coal-fired plants to generate electricity.