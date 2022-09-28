x

September 28, 2022

Greece Blows Own Horn On World Tourism Day, Fears Sour Notes

September 28, 2022
By The National Herald
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari, file)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – On a path to bust records for foreign visitors and revenues – even during the waning COVID-19 pandemic – Greece marked World Tourism Day celebrating its success but saying the business would need rethinking to keep people coming, reaching out for year-round arrivals.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias told GTP Headlines that, “With the season starting earlier than ever, the summer going great and travel flows still particularly high in September, we are working with optimism even for the off season period.”

Tourism is the country’s biggest money maker, bringing in as much as 20 percent of the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 212.11 billion euros ($200.3 billion) and this year was propelled by some 500,000 American visitors and hordes from around the world.

“These people are the pillars of tourism and the image of our country abroad … World Tourism Day is dedicated to them not only this year, but every year because without them, there can be no tourism,” said Kikilias.

Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President, Angela Gerekou, and the Secretary-General, Dimitris Fragakis, said however that it’s time to “re-think, re-define and regenerate” tourism.

Fragakis said Greece tourism must face its weaknesses and become innovative and effective to sustain itself and keep people coming and not make 2022 just a flash in the pan year.

“Transitioning to sustainability, emphasizing the digitization of services, investing in the authenticity of the tourist experience and highlighting education and skills are big challenges for the future,” he said of the need.

Hellenic Hoteliers Federation President Grigoris Tasios, said his industry is facing some new major challenges, especially the high cost of energy he said will “force us to change our perspective and turn to a more sustainable model, readjusting our strategic targeting for the tourism of the next day.”

The Greek Confederation of Tourist Accommodation Enterprises (SETKE) said while the sector is bouncing back after two years of lockdowns and slowdowns and stalled international air travel it shouldn’t take it for granted.

“This recovery should not be a cause for complacency, which is why it is necessary to have a long-term tourism development plan and not just for the upcoming tourist season,” the confederation said.

 

 

