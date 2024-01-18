Greece Blocks EU-Albania Defense Pact Over Held Ethnic Greek Mayor

Worldwide

HIMARE – The continued detention in Albania of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek elected Mayor of Himare, now has seen Greece blocking a European Union Defense anse Security Agreement with that country.

Greece earlier said it would also veto Albania’s hopes of beginning the process toward EU candidacy unless Beleri is released and sworn, adding to growing tensions between the countries.

The EU is looking to add defense agreements with countries outside the 27-member bloc and outside Europe, including Canada, Japan, Ghana, Moldova, Norway and South Korea.

Greece objected to Albania for not meeting the EU rule of law requirements and reportedly preferred North Macedonia, which wasn’t accepted, the case of Beleri continuing to be vexing relations.

He was charged with vote-buying, which he denied and said was a ruse to detain him to benefit business associates of Prime Minister Edi Rama eager to develop Himare, a seaside town with growing tourism attraction.