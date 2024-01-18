x

January 18, 2024

Greece Blocks EU-Albania Defense Pact Over Held Ethnic Greek Mayor

January 18, 2024
By The National Herald
BELERI
Dionysis-Fredi Beleri.

HIMARE – The continued detention in Albania of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek elected Mayor of Himare, now has seen Greece blocking a European Union Defense anse Security Agreement with that country.

Greece earlier said it would also veto Albania’s hopes of beginning the process toward EU candidacy unless Beleri is released and sworn, adding to growing tensions between the countries.

The EU is looking to add defense agreements with countries outside the 27-member bloc and outside Europe, including Canada, Japan, Ghana, Moldova, Norway and South Korea.

Greece objected to Albania for not meeting the EU rule of law requirements and reportedly preferred North Macedonia, which wasn’t accepted, the case of Beleri continuing to be vexing relations.

He was charged with vote-buying, which he denied and said was a ruse to detain him to benefit business associates of Prime Minister Edi Rama eager to develop Himare, a seaside town with growing tourism attraction.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

President Says Iceland Faces Daunting Period after Lava from Volcano Destroys Homes in Fishing Town

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik.

WORCESTER, Mass. — The author of "Little Women" may have been even more productive and sensational than previously thought.

NEW YORK — Steely Dan, R.

LOS ANGELES — It was an unexpected musical success story last year, one that has only continued to snowball: Country music, with its loyal listenership on the margins of pop's mainstream, had a crossover moment.

Thank you, next: Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that her new album, titled "eternal sunshine," will be released on March 8.

