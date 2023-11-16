x

November 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Society

Greece-Belgium-Europol Joint Probe Cracks Migrant Smuggling Ring

November 16, 2023
By The National Herald
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(FILE Photo by Raphael Georgiadis/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – An investigation led by Greek and Belgian police, working with Europol and Eurojust – the European Union’s agency for criminal justice cooperation – has led to the taking apart of a ring smuggling migrants from Greece to northern Europe.

The organizers didn’t do it surreptitiously by hiding migrants in trucks or other means to smuggle them from Greece across borders by on airlines, authorities saying there were eight arrests in Belgium, two in Greece and one in Sweden.

https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/newsroom/news/eleven-arrested-for-smuggling-migrants-greece-to-northern-europe

Officials said cell phones were seized along with other electronic devices and digital evidence, two boxes of forged passports and almost 200,000 euros ($217,034) in cash and the network run mainly by Egyptians and Syrians.

The ring had been operating since January, 2022 and took migrants and refugees mostly to Norway through Belgium and used fake passports to go through legitimate travel agencies as a ruse to transport them openly.

The smugglers arranged for irregular migrants to travel from Athens to Brussels Airport Zaventem and Brussels South Gosselies – with genuine passports, presenting themselves as the real owners of the documents.

After the migrants arrived in Brussels, members of the criminal network provided the migrants with fake Romanian or Bulgarian travel documents and sometimes a short stay in the Brussels area, the law enforcement agencies said.

A member of the criminal network would accompany the group of migrants as far as Brussels and then return to Athens. The migrants paid up to 6,000 euros ($6,511) each through an underground banking system.

RELATED

Society
Greece Girds for 50th Anniversary of Student Uprising Against Junta

ATHENS - Worries that demonstrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Nov.

Society
Queen Ann-Marie of Greece’s Wedding Dress Found at Tatoi Palace
Politics
Tourism Min Kefaloyianni and US Ambassador Tsunis Agree on Creation of Task Force

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Sailor’s Last Message from Hurricane Otis Was to Ask His Family to Pray for Him

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — During the first minutes of Oct.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee on Thursday opened debate on Sweden’s bid to join NATO, but adjourned the proceedings until a later date without reaching a decision.

LONDON (AP) — One year after Qatar hosted the men’s World Cup, the gas-rich emirate and soccer governing body FIFA were urged Thursday by human rights group Amnesty International to do more for migrant workers who were essential to prepare the tournament and still face labor abuses.

NEW YORK (AP) — The decline of local news in the United States is speeding up despite attention paid to the issue, to the point where the nation has lost one-third of its newspapers and two-thirds of its newspaper journalists since 2005.

SUKHBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — For millennia, herders in Mongolia and their animals have lived and died together in the country's vast grasslands, slowly shaping one of the last uninterrupted ecosystems of its kind.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.