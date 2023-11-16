Greece-Belgium-Europol Joint Probe Cracks Migrant Smuggling Ring

Society

ATHENS – An investigation led by Greek and Belgian police, working with Europol and Eurojust – the European Union’s agency for criminal justice cooperation – has led to the taking apart of a ring smuggling migrants from Greece to northern Europe.

The organizers didn’t do it surreptitiously by hiding migrants in trucks or other means to smuggle them from Greece across borders by on airlines, authorities saying there were eight arrests in Belgium, two in Greece and one in Sweden.

Officials said cell phones were seized along with other electronic devices and digital evidence, two boxes of forged passports and almost 200,000 euros ($217,034) in cash and the network run mainly by Egyptians and Syrians.

The ring had been operating since January, 2022 and took migrants and refugees mostly to Norway through Belgium and used fake passports to go through legitimate travel agencies as a ruse to transport them openly.

The smugglers arranged for irregular migrants to travel from Athens to Brussels Airport Zaventem and Brussels South Gosselies – with genuine passports, presenting themselves as the real owners of the documents.

After the migrants arrived in Brussels, members of the criminal network provided the migrants with fake Romanian or Bulgarian travel documents and sometimes a short stay in the Brussels area, the law enforcement agencies said.

A member of the criminal network would accompany the group of migrants as far as Brussels and then return to Athens. The migrants paid up to 6,000 euros ($6,511) each through an underground banking system.