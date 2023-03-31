Greece Approves Longer Residency for Non-EU Migrants, Children

Society

ATHENS – At the same time Greece’s New Democracy government is trying to keep out more refugees and migrants, residency permits for second-generation non-European Union residents born in Greece will be extended from five to 10 years.

That’s under a law that rights groups said doesn’t meet the needs of unaccompanied children although it also extends the duration of residency permits for migrant children born and raised in Greece, said Info Migrants.

The new law changes the rules of entry for citizens of third countries to cover domestic labor shortages, such as seasonal workers, with Greeks shunning jobs in agriculture and tourism especially.

Certain categories of workers in Greece will be allowed to change their location of residence, the report added, noting that the changes have additional requirements for Greek schooling, vocational training or university-level institutions.

The Greek Council for Refugees (GCR) said that unaccompanied migrant minors may be unable to meet the schooling criteria, with 15 other rights groups saying there were gaps in the legal status of unaccompanied children.

“Absolutely no provision is included in the proposed bill for unaccompanied children whose request for international protection is rejected while they are minors,” a statement by the groups also said.

The migration ministry said there are nearly 750,000 foreign nationals legally living in Greece. According to official data, Greece issued more than 150,000 residence permits in 2022, the report added.