Greece Approves 4th Dose for People with Suppressed Immune Systems

FILE- A medical staff prepares a dose of Modea vaccine as the sign reads in Greek "Vaccine" at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The fourth vaccination dose for Covid-19 will be administered to those who have a suppressed immune system, either due to medication or to an illness, the National Vaccination Committee announced on Tuesday.

This fourth dose will be administered three (3) months after the first booster shot, to help individuals with these issues build up more antibodies, it said.