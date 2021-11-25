x

November 25, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Greece Announces New Digital Apps to Cut Down on Bureaucracy

November 25, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Φωτογραφία: Ευρωκινηση
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The Digital Governance Ministry is expected to implement new digital applications in the coming weeks in order to make the daily life of the citizens easier and to improve the quality of their life. What are the new digital services that will immediately “invade” our lives?

1. Trials register. As Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has already announced, special emphasis is placed on the field of justice. Next week, the digital application for the courts will be ready, which will enable citizens to have access to the trials register in real time.

2. Documents for the baptism of a child and its name registry. All the required documents that the parents need to gather either to baptise their child or register its name will be provided online.

3. Telepsychiatry services. As part of the telemedicine that has already been announced by the minister, free teleconsulting on mental health issues will be offered through a specific platform.

4. Property transfers.

5. Setting up sole proprietorship companies. Digitising and simplifying the procedure, cutting down on bureaucracy and supporting businessmen.

6. Consensual divorce. The whole process will be done through an application on the internet. What is foreseen is that the two parties, through an attorney, will be able to electronically dissolve their marriage within 10 days.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Stresses Importance of Asia-Europe Partnership

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the Asia-Europe partnership and the need to strengthen cooperation during the 13th Summit of the "Europe-Asia Meeting" (ASEM), which is being held online, on Thursday.

Society
Germany Latest Country to Pass 100,000 Deaths from COVID-19
Society
Channel Deaths Fuel UK-France Tensions Over Migrant Boats

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Politics

ANKARA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stepped up rising provocations, blaming Greece for aggression as tension between the countries rises in the dispute over the seas in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.

Politics

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Society

Politics

Video

Review: The Sunny, Shaggy “Licorice Pizza” Soaks Up the ’70s

It's school picture day at a high school in Southern California's San Fernando Valley in the opening scene of Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set "Licorice Pizza.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings