November 11, 2022

Greece and Lebanon Sign Memorandums of Understanding

November 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece and Lebanon sign memorandums of understanding on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Greece and Lebanon sign memorandums of understanding on Friday, November 11, 2022. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the abolition of entry visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports and a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Diplomatic Education.

During their one-on-one meeting and extended talks, they discussed, among other things, the further promotion of bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean – including the recent conclusion of an agreement on the delimitation of maritime zones between Lebanon and Israel – migration issues and EU-Lebanon relations.

Earlier, Dendias had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

