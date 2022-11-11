Greece and Lebanon Sign Memorandums of Understanding

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the abolition of entry visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports and a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Diplomatic Education.

During their one-on-one meeting and extended talks, they discussed, among other things, the further promotion of bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean – including the recent conclusion of an agreement on the delimitation of maritime zones between Lebanon and Israel – migration issues and EU-Lebanon relations.

Earlier, Dendias had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium.