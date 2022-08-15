x

August 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Greece and its Wiretapping Scandal, Turkey with Its Obsession over Our Islands

August 15, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Russia Ukraine War
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk to each other during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

As we reach the fifteenth of August, the feast of the Virgin Mary, comparative developments regarding Greece and Turkey, as can be seen from the following events, cause sadness.

Erdogan, seemingly turning his back on the West, met for the second time, in three weeks, with Putin.

What are they talking about? Only they know. Erdogan does not take his Foreign Minister with him to their meetings.

However, it is clear that for his part, the Turkish President is offering Putin the opportunity to show his people that he is not isolated.

And to Erdogan, Putin is offering him the chance to secure massive economic benefits, up to $100 billion, to bolster the Turkish Central Bank’s near-depleted foreign exchange reserves and to reduce inflation, which officially stands at 80 percent.

The result is that Turkey is playing the role of a large regional power, thus exerting a more general influence in its region.

At the same time, with their statements, both the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense of Turkey warned Greece again that they are not going to accept the ‘militarization’ of the islands and that they will protect “their rights” in every way.

Meanwhile, the newspaper Ta Nea, in a notable report, reveals that: “The political and military leadership of the country is on high alert for fear of a hot episode that Turkey may set up during the three days of the August 15 holiday.”

And the New York Times, after a delay of eight days, published a report from Athens about the eavesdropping scandal, in which they present the situation in the country not particularly accurately:

“The scandal has echoes of the dark old days of Greece’s military junta.”

They probably have an exaggerated image of the 1967-1973 Greek junta.

I say that we must be careful not to miss the forest for the trees. Investigate the issue of wiretapping – but let’s keep our minds on our national security issues as well…

 

RELATED

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Churchly Chores

All five were present at Dixon’s that very warm Sunday afternoon.

Columnists
Work in Progress: Bakoyiannis’ Quest to Reinvent Athens
Columnists
Reevaluating Living in Greece vs. in the United States

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings