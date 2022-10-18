Greece and Canada Can Further Enhance Bilateral Relations

General News

TORONTO – Now is the moment with the greatest potential for the development of the bilateral relations between Greece and Canada, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne said, in the context of the Toronto Economic Forum held on October 17 and 18 by the Delphi Economic Forum, in the presence of political, diplomatic and economic leaders from Greece and Canada and government officials of the two countries.

He underlined that it is time to look at the countries that provide reliability, stability and with which the same values are shared and in this context Canada and Greece can cooperate.

The Canadian minister referred to the EU-Canada trade agreement (CETA) and emphasised that Greece and Canada can develop even closer ties and new partnerships as well as agreements concerning the fields of science and technology.

Alternate Development Minister, Nikos Papathanassis, pointed out that it is very important to explore new possibilities for the development of bilateral cooperation, while he did not fail to mention the importance and role of the Greek community in Canada.

He also said that there is very strong investment interest in the field of start-ups and that there are many areas in which the two countries can cooperate, such as education, the green transition, innovation and technology, etc.