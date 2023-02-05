x

February 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 23ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Tourism

Greece, Albania Will Work to Promote More Tourism Between Them

February 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Southern Europe Tourism
Tourists atop the Areopagus hill look at the city of Athens as the sun sets , on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece isn’t just looking far afield to keep tourists coming in 2023 after a big year in 2022 – but right next door with neighboring Albania, which also wants Greeks to visit there.

Authorities in the countries said they will increase cooperation in the sector to increase the number of arrivals between them, Greece also being a major destination for Albanians who want to live there.

https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/greece-albania-to-tighten-cooperation-in-tourism-sector/

The decision came after a meeting  in Athens between Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou with Albania’s Tourism and Environment Tourism Minister of Mirela Kumbaro said  SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Greek Travel Pages reported that Kumbaro brought up plans to promote tourism between the countries and that Gerekou emphasized the importance of focusing on culture and heritage.

Before the spread of the Coronavirus and its new variants Albania was the major source of tourists in northern Greece which it borders, especially before the Coronavirus struck in March, 2020.

RELATED

Food
Route to Super Bowl Dangerous for Mexico’s Avocado Haulers

SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico — It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl.

VIDEO
Mission to Australia… In Search of Hellenes, Part II – A TNH Documentary
Travel
Tribes, Researchers Debate Final Fate of P-22, Famed LA Puma

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.