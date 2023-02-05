Greece, Albania Will Work to Promote More Tourism Between Them

Tourism

ATHENS – Greece isn’t just looking far afield to keep tourists coming in 2023 after a big year in 2022 – but right next door with neighboring Albania, which also wants Greeks to visit there.

Authorities in the countries said they will increase cooperation in the sector to increase the number of arrivals between them, Greece also being a major destination for Albanians who want to live there.

The decision came after a meeting in Athens between Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou with Albania’s Tourism and Environment Tourism Minister of Mirela Kumbaro said SchengenVisaInfo.com.

Greek Travel Pages reported that Kumbaro brought up plans to promote tourism between the countries and that Gerekou emphasized the importance of focusing on culture and heritage.

Before the spread of the Coronavirus and its new variants Albania was the major source of tourists in northern Greece which it borders, especially before the Coronavirus struck in March, 2020.