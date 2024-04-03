Greece Again Offers Tax Delinquents Payment Plans, Up to 10 Years Now

Economy

ATHENS – With one of the highest tax brackets in the European Union – 45 percent for those with incomes over 40,000 euros ($43,072.80) – making it difficult for many households to pay taxes, Greece is returning to installment plans for those delinquent.

That will pick up previous schemes for repayments of 24-48 months with the COVID-19 pandemic extending that to 72 months – six years – as many couldn’t work during lockdowns that kept businesses closed.

The new plan also will allow payments extended over 100 to 120 months although some of the country’s rich avoid taxes by hiding their cash in foreign banks accounts and don’t declare it all, a constant problem for governments trying to ferret them out.

A draft law now out for public consultation will make it possible to revive arrangements that were lost to the tax administration by paying the overdue installments, whatever they are, until May 31 to take advantage of the offer.

If part of the installments under a previous plan had already been paid – some paid late without knowing they couldn’t keep up with the arrangement in place then – taxpayers could repay the remaining amount to start the plan again.

In addition, the draft law streamlines the rules regarding the loss of arrangements, offering a grace period of three months, instead of the current system of losing it after one day’s delay, providing an extended time to keep the program going.