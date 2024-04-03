x

April 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Greece Again Offers Tax Delinquents Payment Plans, Up to 10 Years Now

April 3, 2024
By TNH Staff
(Photo by Eurokinissi. Christos Bonis)
Greek Finance Ministry. (Photo by Eurokinissi. Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – With one of the highest tax brackets in the European Union – 45 percent for those with incomes over 40,000 euros ($43,072.80) – making it difficult for many households to pay taxes, Greece is returning to installment plans for those delinquent.

That will pick up previous schemes for repayments of 24-48 months with the COVID-19 pandemic extending that to 72 months – six years – as many couldn’t work during lockdowns that kept businesses closed.

The new plan also will allow payments extended over 100 to 120 months although some of the country’s rich avoid taxes by hiding their cash in foreign banks accounts and don’t declare it all, a constant problem for governments trying to ferret them out.

A draft law now out for public consultation will make it possible to revive arrangements that were lost to the tax administration by paying the overdue installments, whatever they are, until May 31 to take advantage of the offer.

If part of the installments under a previous plan had already been paid – some paid late without knowing they couldn’t keep up with the arrangement in place then – taxpayers could repay the remaining amount to start the plan again.

In addition, the draft law streamlines the rules regarding the loss of arrangements, offering a grace period of three months, instead of the current system of losing it after one day’s delay, providing an extended time to keep the program going.

RELATED

Economy
Envolve Entrepreneurship Greece Will Support 100 Start-Ups Over 5 Years

ATHENS - Greece’s Envolve Entrepreneurship, a non-profit startup support organization, plans to back 100 new companies through 2029, significantly increasing its support from the 37 companies in 20 sectors it has assisted so far.

Economy
Bailed Out, Shedding Bad Loans, Greek Banks Attracting Investors Again
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Meets With the Heads of the International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New England Braces for Major Spring Snowstorm as Severe Weather Continues to Sock US

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A major spring storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday, while heavy rains were likely to soak the East Coast and cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least one death.

ATHENS - Greece’s Envolve Entrepreneurship, a non-profit startup support organization, plans to back 100 new companies through 2029, significantly increasing its support from the 37 companies in 20 sectors it has assisted so far.

NICOSIA - The government of Cyprus has announced measures to address price increases that have impacted household budgets, including those for fuel, electricity, and food, as consumers increasingly turn to generic and store brands.

NICOSIA - After being permitted by the government in 2013 to confiscate 47.

ATHENS - It took €50 billion ($53.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.