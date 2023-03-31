Greece Adds Consulate Workers to Speed Work Visa Applications

Politics

ATHENS – In a move to recruit foreign workers, Greece is going to beef up consulates abroad to accelerate the process for approving work visas in the country, primarily to lure those with skills although agricultural and tourism workers are being sought.

The Ministry of Migration and Asylum of Greece said it approved additional funding of 9 million euros ($9.8 million) to add 600 workers in countries where Greece has diplomatic missions, said SchengenVisaInfo.com.

The move was said made to make it easier for all third-country nationals to enter the country for work or other related purposes without having to wait for a long time for their visa application to be processed.

“With this action, the speeding up of entry visa procedures (Schengen Visa) is expected in order to facilitate the procedures for legal immigrants who wish to enter the country either to work (as seasonal workers, in the context of bilateral agreements, etc.) or for other purposes,”a ministry statement explained.

Currently, all nationals of third countries need to apply for a visa in order to be able to enter Greece for work purposes and meet a list of other requirements that could be a deterrent for some who could be reluctant.

Applicants will need to obtain a D Visa, also known as a National Visa, which lets them enter and stay in Greece for more than three months and allows them to work in the country getting around barriers saving jobs for Greeks.

Nationals of third countries applying for a Greece D visa need to make a visa appointment, be interviewed and submit a Greek visa application form, their valid passport, two passport-size photos, and copies of their previous visas.

Applicants must also submit proof of having purchased travel health insurance, proof of having secured a place to stay in Greece, proof of financial means, and proof of employment in Greece, among others.

Apart from applying for a work visa, those non-EU citizens who wish to work in Greece can also apply for an EU Blue Card, a work permit issued nationals of third countries who are highly skilled workers and meet academic requirements.