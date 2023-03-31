x

March 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Greece Adds Consulate Workers to Speed Work Visa Applications

March 31, 2023
By The National Herald
Photo: AP/EU
FILE - Different visas and stamps in a passport - travel background. (Photo: AP/EU)

ATHENS – In a move to recruit foreign workers, Greece is going to beef up consulates abroad to accelerate the process for approving work visas in the country, primarily to lure those with skills although agricultural and tourism workers are being sought.

The Ministry of Migration and Asylum of Greece said it approved additional funding of 9 million euros ($9.8 million) to add 600 workers in countries where Greece has diplomatic missions, said SchengenVisaInfo.com.

https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/greece-increases-number-of-employees-at-its-consular-authorities-to-accelerate-work-visa-procedures/

The move was said made to make it easier for all third-country nationals to enter the country for work or other related purposes without having to wait for a long time for their visa application to be processed.

“With this action, the speeding up of entry visa procedures (Schengen Visa) is expected in order to facilitate the procedures for legal immigrants who wish to enter the country either to work (as seasonal workers, in the context of bilateral agreements, etc.) or for other purposes,”a ministry statement explained.

Currently, all nationals of third countries need to apply for a visa in order to be able to enter Greece for work purposes and meet a list of other requirements that could be a deterrent for some who could be reluctant.

Applicants will need to obtain a D Visa, also known as a National Visa, which lets them enter and stay in Greece for more than three months and allows them to work in the country getting around barriers saving jobs for Greeks.

Nationals of third countries applying for a Greece D visa need to make a visa appointment, be interviewed and submit a Greek visa application form, their valid passport, two passport-size photos, and copies of their previous visas.

Applicants must also submit proof of having purchased travel health insurance, proof of having secured a place to stay in Greece, proof of financial means, and proof of employment in Greece, among others.

Apart from applying for a work visa, those non-EU citizens who wish to work in Greece can also apply for an EU Blue Card, a work permit issued nationals of third countries who are highly skilled workers and meet academic requirements.

 

RELATED

Society
Greece Approves Longer Residency for Non-EU Migrants, Children

ATHENS - At the same time Greece's New Democracy government is trying to keep out more refugees and migrants, residency permits for second-generation non-European Union residents born in Greece will be extended from five to 10 years.

Society
Greece Questions Eight More Pakistanis in Terrorist Plot Probe
Society
First IC on Athens-Thessaloniki-Athens Line Back on the Tracks on April 3

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.