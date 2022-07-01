Greece Acquiring New Supercomputer Called “Daedalus”

Sciences

ATHENS – Greece is to acquire its largest-ever supercomputer – called “Daedalus” – whose installation was set in motion by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, National Technical University of Athens Rector Prof. Andreas Boudouvis and the president of GRNET Stefanos Kollias, who visited the Lavrio Technological-Cultural Park on Friday morning to sign a memorandum of cooperation.

The long-term agreement was signed by the digital governance ministry and NTUA, while a second agreement was signed by GRNET and the technological park.

Pierrakakis said the country was undergoing a transition, “a major qualitative change”, that not only covered outstanding issues of the past but was being selected along with other EU countries to acquire its own supercomputer, which was much more powerful than anything it had before.

Daedalus is scheduled to go into operation in 2024, replacing the existing supercomputer ARIS, with GRNET having responsibility for its development and operation. It will be 60 times more powerful, putting it among the 500 top systems in the world with respect to performance and energy efficiency (Green500).