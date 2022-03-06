Greece: 9,213 New Coronavirus Infections on Sunday, 51 Deaths; 376 on Ventilators

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 9,213 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 21 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,508,472 infections (daily change: +0.4% pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 212 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,798 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,194. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 376 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 88.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 262 (69.68 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 114 (30.32 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,304 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 276 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -2.47 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 287.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).