Greece: 8,413 New Covid-19 Infections over 2 Days, 66 Deaths; 279 on Ventilators

Society

A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS – (Please note coronavirus statistics were not released on Greek Orthodox Easter Sunday. The following combine two days’ worth.)

Greece confirmed 8,413 new coronavirus infections in the last 48 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Easter Monday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,285,970 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 137 in the last 48 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 121,272 (3.6 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 66 deaths recorded in the last 48 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 28,933. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 279 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 93.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 151 (54.12 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 128 (45.88 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,591 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 150 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 48 hours (daily change: +4.17 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 188.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).