Greece: 8,214 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 Deaths on Sunday

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 8,214 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 40 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,405,401 infections (daily change: +0.3, pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 288 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,146 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 63 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 25,785. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 417 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 89 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 302 (72.42 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 115 (27.58 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,259 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 289 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: 0 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 316.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).