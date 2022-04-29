x

April 29, 2022

Greece: 7,463 New COVID Cases on Friday, 34 Deaths

April 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE- A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the new coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the new coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Stelios Missinas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 7,463 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,317,425 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 237 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 122,213 (3.6% pct of the total positive results).

There are also 34 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,114. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 244 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 93.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 129 (52.87 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 115 (47.13 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,607 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 180 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -5.76 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 174.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

