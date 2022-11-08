x

November 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Greece: 61,139 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 134 Deaths

November 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
People wait outside a Health Center to conduct a COVID-19 rapid test in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 61,139 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of October 31-November 6, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,860 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: 14%), with 25% of the new weekly infections being reinfections.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,250,288.

A total of 1,460 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of October 31-November 6, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,246 (178 as weekly average, or -23% compared to previous week).

In addition, 89 hospital patients were on ventilators on November 6. Their median age is 76 years and 98.9% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of October 31-November 6 there were also 134 deaths from Covid-19, or 13 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -19%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 33,888.

Of the people who died, 96.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

RELATED

Society
Greek Air Force Receives Two New Rafale Jets

ATHENS - Greece has received two new Rafale F32 jets from France, the Hellenic Air Force General Staff announced on Tuesday, on the nameday of its patron saint Archangel Michael.

Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Receives FM of Serbia Dacic
Politics
Mitarachi: Need to Strengthen NATO Cooperation against Human Trafficiking Rings

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Election 2022: GOP Predicting Wins, Dems Brace for Setbacks

WASHINGTON — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.

ATHENS - Greece has received two new Rafale F32 jets from France, the Hellenic Air Force General Staff announced on Tuesday, on the nameday of its patron saint Archangel Michael.

NEW YORK – Exile Films and Storyline Entertainment are pleased to present the World Premiere of Valerie Kontakos’ Queen of the Deuce at the 2022 DOC NYC festival on Friday, November 11, 9:15 PM, at the SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan.

ATHENS - The excellent bilateral relations between Greece and Serbia, as well as the common vision for peace and security in the wider region, were reaffirmed during a meeting between President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia, Ivica Dacic, in Athens on Tuesday.

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 61,139 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of October 31-November 6, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings