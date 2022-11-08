Greece: 61,139 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 134 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 61,139 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of October 31-November 6, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,860 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: 14%), with 25% of the new weekly infections being reinfections.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,250,288.

A total of 1,460 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of October 31-November 6, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,246 (178 as weekly average, or -23% compared to previous week).

In addition, 89 hospital patients were on ventilators on November 6. Their median age is 76 years and 98.9% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of October 31-November 6 there were also 134 deaths from Covid-19, or 13 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -19%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 33,888.

Of the people who died, 96.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.