Greece: 55,917 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Nov. 7-13, 115 Deaths

November 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
FILE - A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 55,917 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of November 7-13, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,360 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -9%), with 26% of the new weekly infections being reinfections.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,306,482.

A total of 1,292 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of November 7-13, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,152 (165 as weekly average, or -8% compared to previous week).

In addition, 81 hospital patients were on ventilators on November 13. Their median age is 76 years and 98.8% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of November 7-13 there were also 115 deaths from Covid-19, or 11 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -22%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 34,024.

Of the people who died, 96.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

