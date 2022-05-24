x

May 24, 2022

Greece: 5,588 New COVID Cases, 11 Deaths on Tuesday

May 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,588 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,427,857 (daily change: +0.1 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 606 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 132,854 (3.7 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 11 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,725. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 149 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 92.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 71 (47.65 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 78 (52.35 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,671 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 67 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -20.24 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 91.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Pentagon Says More High-Tech Weapons Going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

