Greece: Another Street Shooting Murder in Athens, Man Gunned Down in Car

A man was murdered in a car, at the junction of 25th March and Crete streets in Psychiko, Tuesday July 2, 2024. (SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Greek police struggling to stymie growing mob violence in the capital scrambled to the northern suburb of Psychiko after a man was shot dead in his car by a shooter on a motorcycle.
It wasn’t said if this killing was another underworld hit that has become prevalent and led to a special police task force set up but it was said this shooting was an execution-style assault. No name was given.
Reports said he was shot at least eight times and that police recovered at least 15 shell casings from the scene in an alley and that the shooter, after firing a barrage, delivered a final shot to make sure the man was dead.
Authorities were reportedly alerted to the incident by the victim’s business partner, who also owns the BMW he was driving. It was not clear whether he also witnessed the shooting.
Police said the victim was physically assaulted in 2021 on the island of Mykonos and had reported the incident to the authorities, but no suspects had emerged from the investigation. He was said to be a land surveyor.
