November 22, 2022

Greece: 53,800 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Nov. 14-20, 147 Deaths

November 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Rapid τεστ για κορονοϊό από στέλεχος του ΕΟΔΥ, Δευτέρα 19 Ιουλίου 2021. (EUROKINISSI/ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ)
(EUROKINISSI/GIORGOS KONTARINIS, FILE)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 53,800 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of November 14-20, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,157 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -4%), with 27% of the new weekly infections being reinfections.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,360,506.

A total of 1,356 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of November 14-20, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,148 (164 as weekly average, or 0% compared to previous week).

In addition, 89 hospital patients were on ventilators on November 20. Their median age is 76 years and 98.9% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of November 14-20 there were also 147 deaths from Covid-19, or 14 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: 23%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 34,178.

Of the people who died, 96.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

