May 5, 2022

Society

Greece: 5,191 New COVID Cases on Thursday; 30 Deaths

May 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,191 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Thursday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,348,756.

Thirty people infected with Covid-19 died in the last 24 hours and there were 224 Covid-19 patients on ventilators.

Of the daily total, the number of possible reinfections in the last 24 hours was 459, while the total number of reinfections since the pandemic began was estimated at 124,822 (3.6% pct of the total positive results).

The latest deaths increased the total number of pandemic victims to 29,315. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of the 224 patients on ventilators was 70 years and 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over. Of the total, 118 (52.68 pct) were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 106 (47.32 pct) were fully vaccinated.

In total, 4,616 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 131 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -15.48 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last seven days was 153.

The median age of new infections was 36 years old (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased was 79 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

