Society

A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS 0 Greece confirmed 5,130 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Friday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,353,866.

Thirty-three infected with Covid-19 died in the last 24 hours and there were 211 Covid-19 patients on ventilators.

Of the daily total, the number of possible reinfections in the last 24 hours was 469, while the total number of reinfections since the pandemic began was estimated at 125,291 (3.6% pct of the total positive results).

The latest deaths increased the total number of pandemic victims to 29,349. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of the 211 patients on ventilators was 70 years and 92.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over. Of the total, 111 (52.61 pct) were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 100 (47.39 pct) were fully vaccinated.

In total, 4,622 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 149 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +13.74 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last seven days was 149.

The median age of new infections was 36 years old (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased was 79 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years).