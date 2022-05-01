Greece: 4,701 Νew COVID Cases on Sunday; 22 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 4,701 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Sunday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,328,623 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

Twenty-two people infected with Covid-19 died in the last 24 hours and 238 Covid-19 patients were on ventilators.

Of the daily total, the number of possible reinfections in the last 24 hours was 660, while the total number of reinfections since the pandemic began was estimated at 123,094 (3.6% pct of the total positive results).

The latest deaths increased the total number of pandemic victims to 29,175. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of the 238 patients on ventilators was 71 years and 93.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over. Of the total, 120 (50.42 pct) were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 118 (49.58 pct) were fully vaccinated.

Another 4,611 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 131 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -36.1 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last seven days was 173.

The median age of new infections is 36 years old (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased was 79 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years).